Naked man suspected of firing a gun in Whatcom Falls Park arrested

A 30-year-old man, who Bellingham Police say they found naked and with a laceration on his head, was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly fired a gun in Whatcom Falls Park.
Nicholas Sean Patrick Burns was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of possession of a dangerous weapon, reckless endangerment, possession of a stolen firearm and delivering a controlled substance.
Police were first called to a report of gunfire at Whatcom Falls Park at 3:58 p.m. As they were en route, they were informed that witnesses reported hearing two gunshots and seeing the man they suspected of firing them near the swimming area of the park, Lt. Claudia Murphy said.
Officers took Burns into custody without incident, Murphy said. He was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital for treatment of the laceration, which he reportedly got prior to officer’s arrival and was unrelated to the gunfire.
Police later discovered Burns had recently purchased the gun illegally, Murphy said, and that the gun was stolen. Murphy said police did not know why Burns allegedly fired the gun, but he also was found with brass knuckles in his possession.
Burns remained in jail Tuesday on $10,000 bail.
Comments