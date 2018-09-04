Bellingham Police arrest man suspected of viewing and distributing child porn

A “several month long” investigation by the Bellingham Police and Homeland Security agents that work on the Crimes against Children Task Force resulted in the arrest Friday of a 46-year-old man suspected of possessing, viewing and distributing child pornography.
Andrii Yeromenko was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of viewing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and distribution of child pornography.
An investigation into Yeromenko resulted in a search warrant for Yeromenko’s computer hardware, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said, which showed evidence he was viewing, had possession of and was sharing images of child pornography.
Interviews also reportedly led to probable cause for Yeromenko’s arrest, Murphy said.
Yeromenko remained in jail Tuesday on $100,000 bail.
