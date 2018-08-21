An argument over cutting in a line for the ferry reportedly ends when he hit a deputy

An argument about cutting in line while waiting for the Lummi Island Ferry Saturday afternoon reportedly led to a man stealing sunglasses from the person he was disagreeing with and ultimately hitting a Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy in the face.
Wyatt Bohannan, 20, was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail at 5:56 p.m. on suspicion of third-degree assault, first-degree robbery and resisting arrest. He was released Sunday on $20,000 bail.
According to Chief Criminal Deputy Doug Chadwick, Bohannan approached the male victim, who was sitting in his car at 2565 Lummi View Road, and reached through the driver’s window to forcefully steal the victim’s sunglasses from his face. In the process, Bohannan reportedly scratched the victim’s left eye, before returning to his car with the sunglasses.
Chadwick said deputies approached Bohannan’s car and instructed him to get out, but he refused and locked the door. After repeated instructions to get out, Bohannan finally exited.
Chadwick said as deputies went to place him in handcuffs, Bohannan began to fight, striking deputies with elbows to the body and one deputy in the face with a closed fist, causing a small cut.
Bohannan was taken to the ground, Chadwick said, and ordered to stop fighting, but he continued to resist, causing physical injuries to both deputies.
