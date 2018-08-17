Crime

Here’s what had Bellingham Police responding to the Birchwood Neighborhood Thursday

By David Rasbach

August 17, 2018 12:48 PM

Bellingham Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Thursday evening in the Birchwood Neighborhood.

According to the police log, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 8:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of West Maplewood Avenue.

Police arrived and found a man with a non-life threatening injury to his leg, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy, and further investigation revealed the gunshot wound was self-inflicted and accidental.

The man was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital by Bellingham Fire Department medics.

The case remains under investigation, Murphy said.

