Here’s what had Bellingham Police responding to the Birchwood Neighborhood Thursday

Bellingham Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Thursday evening in the Birchwood Neighborhood.
According to the police log, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 8:19 p.m. Thursday in the 2800 block of West Maplewood Avenue.
Police arrived and found a man with a non-life threatening injury to his leg, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy, and further investigation revealed the gunshot wound was self-inflicted and accidental.
The man was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital by Bellingham Fire Department medics.
The case remains under investigation, Murphy said.
