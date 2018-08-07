Ferndale man reportedly admits to getting in bed and touching sleeping boy

A 69-year-old Ferndale man was arrested Monday after reportedly admitting to Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies that he got into bed with a 15-year-old boy known to him and touched him while he was sleeping.
James Richard Merwin was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of third-degree child molestation.
Deputies were dispatched Monday afternoon to a reported sex crime incident in the 6000 block of Kickerview Road.
According to Chief Criminal Deputy Doug Chadwick, the victim reported that in November of 2017 he awoke to find Merwin laying in the bed next to him and touching him. The victim told him to stop and leave, and Merwin reportedly responded by touching the victim in his genitals. The victim said he again told Merwin to leave, and he did without saying anything.
The victim also said he discovered Merwin sitting on the edge of his bed, preparing to lie down in early January. The victim reportedly pushed Merwin out of the bed and told him twice to leave, and Merwin did.
Deputies contacted Merwin at his residence, Chadwick said, and he agreed to speak with them and reportedly gave a written statement acknowledging that he went into the victim’s room and touched him while he was sleeping.
Comments