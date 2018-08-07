Man arrested after allegedly attacking a Bellingham Subway manager

Bellingham Police arrested a 33-year man Monday morning after he allegedly attacked a manager at the Subway sandwich shop on West Bakerview Road.
Oba Peter Darvee Little was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault, though Lt. Claudia Murphy said charges may increase to second-degree after the victim seeks medical attention.
At approximately 11:07 a.m.., Little reportedly entered the Subway, ordered a sandwich and was eating it. Murphy said while he was eating, Little was cursing and yelling to himself and was asked to quiet down or leave by the manager. Little reportedly jumped up and rushed the manager, hitting him repeatedly in the face and head with his fists.
Officers located Little a few blocks away and arrested him without incident.
The manager suffered lacerations, damage to his nose (possibly broken) and a sore back and neck, Murphy said. He was checked out by medics, but not taken to the hospital, though he was advised to seek medical attention.
