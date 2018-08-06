A ride to a Kendall-area store reportedly ended when he was robbed at knifepoint

A 23-year-old Maple Falls man was arrested Friday and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a second suspect after a male victim reported that he was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint by two men he knew in the Kendall area.
Dakota Duane Mancillas was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, resisting arrest and third-degree driving while license suspended. As of Monday, he was being held on $50,000 bail.
According to the Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Criminal Deputy Doug Chadwick, the victim reported he was picked up by Mancillas for a trip to the store at approximately 11 p.m. As they drove to the store with the victim in the passenger seat, a second man in the backseat reportedly grabbed the victim around the neck and held a knife to his neck, telling the victim he wanted his money.
The victim, who reportedly had just withdrawn cash, refused and resisted. The suspect in the backseat then wrapped the seat belt around the victim’s neck as Mancillas drove the car down a side road, Chadwick said. The victim reported that he lost consciousness and awoke when the car returned to the main road.
The victim continued to resist, Chadwick said, Mancillas stopped the car and the second man got out and began to assault the victim and pull him out of the car. Mancillas and the other suspect reportedly drove off, leaving the victim, who discovered his wallet and approximately $330 in cash were missing.
Deputies found the victim’s injuries consistent with his story, Chadwick said, and went to Mancillas’ residence to interview him Friday. Mancillas denied being involved, and after initially complying, he reportedly pulled away, though deputies placed him in handcuffs after a brief struggle.
The second suspect is currently at large, said Chadwick, who added the Sheriff’s Office is not planning to identify him until an arrest is made.
