DUI suspected in 2-car crash near Blaine that hospitalizes 3, including two children

Impaired driving is the suspected cause in a two-car crash late Saturday night in northern Whatcom County that sent three people, including two children, to St. Joseph’s Hospital with injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Aaron Bertram Moreau, 33 of Ferndale, was arrested on suspicion of illegal violation of an ignition interlocking drivers license, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, DUI, vehicular assault and reckless endangerment. He was released Sunday on $15,000 bail.
Moreau was the driver of a blue, four-door 1997 Honda Civic that was headed northbound on State Route 548 at Arnie Road at approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday. According to the State Patrol release on the incident, Moreau’s car crossed the center line and struck a black, four-door 2004 BMW 525 driven by 21-year-old Sean C. Herrig of Blaine.
According to the report, Moreau’s car left the roadway, rolled and came to rest on its wheels on the west shoulder. Herrig’s car came to rest in the northbound lane.
Herrig was not injured, but a 23-year-old woman who was a passenger in his car reportedly had injuries and was taken to the hospital along with a 13-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy who were passengers in Moreau’s car. The injured woman was treated and released, according to St. Joseph’s Hospital Director of Communications Bev Mayhew, who added that medical information on the younger patients could not be released.
Two other young boys who also were passengers in Moreau’s car, an 8-year-old and a 7-year-old, were not injured.
Everybody involved in the collision was properly restrained, according to the report.
The car that the juvenille passengers were riding in was corrected Aug. 6, 2018.
