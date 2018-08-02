She didn’t leave her purse in a car but still had it stolen while at Whatcom Falls

It’s not advisable to leave your valuables locked in the car when you get out to enjoy Whatcom County’s many scenic trails. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee your valuables will be safe when you take them with you hiking or running, either.
According to the Bellingham Police log, officers were called to the 1400 block of Electric Avenue for a report of a theft of a purse at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday. A female victim and her husband were on a Whatcom Falls Trail near the Derby Pond, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy, when a man reportedly came up behind her and ripped the purse off her shoulder and ran into the park.
The area was searched by officers on bikes and motorcycles, but no suspect was found, Murphy said, adding there were no injuries reported.
The thief was described as a Caucasian or Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old, 6-foot-1 with a muscular built, a shaved head and thin facial hair like a goatee, Murphy said. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt.
The theft comes only weeks after a Facebook post by the Bellingham Police Department reminding outdoors enthusiasts not to leave valuables in their cars when enjoying the area’s many outdoor recreational opportunities.
“We have seen an increase in vehicle prowls over the last month, especially at the Arroyo Park trail head and Lake Padden,” the July 16 post said. “Prowls are occurring mainly in the late afternoons and evenings. Please remember not to leave valuables or personal belongings in your vehicle, as they make prime targets for thieves! We want you and your belongings to be safe!”
While Murphy said that campaign was geared toward preventing theft from vehicles, “as far as runners, walkers or hikers are concerned, it all depends on what gear they are carrying with them.”
She offered the following safety tips for runners, walkers and hikers:
▪ Bring only your car key, license and a small bill ($5 or $10) for an after run or walk coffee or snack. If you have a hand-held water bottle or wear a hydration belt or backpack, they can usually accommodate a single key, license and a little cash. When possible, leave your purse or wallet at home.
▪ Usually, walkers or hikers have backpacks that allow for more items to be carried. Wear the pack properly over both shoulders to minimize the ride-by-and-rip effect. If you carry a purse, consider cross-slinging to the opposite shoulder to minimize chances someone can rip it off your shoulder.
▪ Run, walk or hike with a partner and let family or a friend know where you are running and approximately when you will be done, so someone knows where you are.
▪ If you need music, keep the volume down or just use one headphone. This allows you to hear people approaching and be aware of your surroundings.
▪ Run, walk or hike with your head up and make eye contact with people. Those who want to do harm to someone likely don’t want to be seen or acknowledged.
▪ If you hear people approaching from behind, turn and look back and acknowledge their presence.
If someone does attempt to steal your possessions while you’re running, hiking or walking, Murphy suggests:
▪ Remember that your backpack or purse are just property and it’s not worth risking serious injury.
▪ Look at the person who is taking your belongings and remember their description to give to police.
▪ Cancel credit cards immediately if they are stolen and use a track app for your phone. It’s also best to use a screen lock code on your phone and do not keep the pin number for your cash card in your wallet.
