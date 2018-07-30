Body found at Samish Lake Park and man arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder

The body of a Fairhaven woman was recovered near Samish Lake Park Sunday, and a man has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.
“We did find a body in that area, and she has been identified as a missing Bellingham resident from the Fairhaven area,” Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said Monday. “We are working with the Bellingham Police Department on their investigation.”
Matthew Downey Gregory was booked into Whatcom County Jail by Bellingham Police at 4:43 a.m. Monday on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The identity of the woman has not been released.
“However at this time, we are not quite prepared to release any more information on the case, other than we are investigating,” Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said.
Murphy said she hoped to have more information to release Monday afternoon.
According to the Whatcom County Superior Court Clerk’s office, Gregory is scheduled to make a court appearance at 3 p.m. Monday.
This story will be updated.
Comments