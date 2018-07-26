She didn’t stop at the US-Canada border, but she couldn’t outrun car trouble

A 54-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she reportedly failed to stop at the Peace Arch Border crossing, sped away at speeds reaching 118 mph and had her car break down in a roundabout at Portal Way in Ferndale.
Anna Marie Vasquez was booked into Whatcom County Jail by the Washington State Patrol on suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license, attempting to elude police vehicles and reckless driving.
Nobody was injured when Vasquez reportedly crossed from Canada into the U.S. without stopping at approximately 5:15 p.m..
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents followed the silver Nissan Maxima “at a safe distance and speed” on Interstate 5, said Jason Givens, a spokesperson with Customs and Border Protection.
A State Patrol trooper joined the chase and tried to stop Vasquez’s vehicle, according to Trooper Heather Axtman.
Vasquez’s car continued on I-5 at a “high rate of speed,” Axtman said, until it exited at Portal Way and broke down in a roundabout at the end of the southbound exit ramp.
According to a report by myferndalenews.com, Whatcom County Fire District No. 7 crews were dispatched to a car fire in the roundabout at 5:30 p.m., and the disabled car caused a backup.
Vasquez was taken into custody by the State Patrol, Axtman said, and returned to the border for processing before she was returned to state custody and booked into jail without further incident.
According to court records, Vasquez previously was convicted on multiple charges since 1985 in Benton and Franklin counties, including second-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and burglary.
Comments