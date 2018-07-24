DUI suspected in head-on crash near Lake Padden that sent two to hospital

Alcohol and reckless driving were the suspected causes in a two-car, head-on crash that sent both drivers to St. Joseph’s Hospital Monday evening near Lake Padden, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Selena L. Pool, 19 of Bellingham, attempted to turn her white 1999 Volkswagen Jetta left onto southbound Samish Way as she left a mobile home park at 4915 Samish Way at 7:58 p.m., according to the State Patrol’s report on the crash. Her car struck a red 2000 Ford Ranger, which was heading northbound on Samish Way.
Pool, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt according to the State Patrol, and David E. Evans, 60 of Bellingham, who was driving the Ranger, were both taken to the hospital with injuries.
Pool was listed in satisfactory condition, according to St. Joseph’s Hospital Director of Communications Bev Mayhew, while there was no information available on Evans’ condition.
Pool has been charged with vehicular assault, according to the report.
