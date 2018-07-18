Man arrested on suspicion of raping an 8-year-old girl in Bellingham

A 25-year-old man was booked into Whatcom County Jail Tuesday on suspicion he raped an 8-year-old girl he was familiar with.
Bellingham Police arrested Daniel Jesus Llanos after he reportedly admitted to acts that would constitute first-degree rape, according to Lt. Danette Beckley.
Officers took an initial report of the incident on Thursday, Beckley said, when the victim disclosed that Llanos “had done some inappropriate sexual acts to her.” Follow up investigation confirmed what the victim had disclosed, Beckley said.
Beckley said it is believed to be a single incident.
