Just when you think it’s safe to pay at the pump in Bellingham, another skimmer found

For the second time in the past two months, card skimming devices have been found on gas pumps at a Bellingham Starvin’ Sam’s Mini Mart convenience store.

According to the Bellingham Police Department’s activity log, officers responded to the 1600 block of 12th Street in Fairhaven at 2 p.m. Tuesday for a report that skimming devices had been found.

In late May, skimming devices were found at the convenience story on Guide Meridian at West North Street. Oscar Riveron Ballester, 31, was arrested June 23 on suspicion of eight counts of second-degree theft and eight counts of identity theft in that incident, and according to court records, is awaiting jury trial to begin Sept. 10.

As with the card skimmer found at the convenience store on Meridian, the devices in Fairhaven were discovered by a Starvin’ Sam’s employee, Lt. Danette Beckley said.

Beckley said it is not yet known how long the Fairhaven skimmers were in place, and an investigation is ongoing.

If you believe you have been victimized in this or any other skimming fraud, Beckley said you should first check with your bank to verify that there was fraudulent use of your credit or debit card. If fraudulent activity is confirmed, then contact the police to file a report.

The device at the Guide Meridian station was attached inside the pump, Lt. Claudia Murphy said in June after Riveron Ballester’s arrest, making it extremely difficult for consumers to see.





Similar devices intercept the stream of the transaction, collecting card data and pin pad key strikes and storing the information until it is downloaded, either by retrieving the device or via Bluetooth.

“The card processes as normal and the payment goes through as normal, and there is no indication to the user that your data has been collected,” Murphy said.

How to spot a card skimmer

Skimmers come in different shapes and sizes and can be installed on or inside pumps at many gas stations and ATM machines. According to an article on Forbes.com, even cards with an EMV-chip can be victimized when you swipe the magnetic stripe, though many ATM machines in the U.S. now read the chip, making skimming less rampant. The article offered these tips for reducing the chances your card gets skimmed:

▪ Pull on the card reader first: Scammers create devices designed to look like the actual machine. Before inserting your card, look for anything that seems out of the ordinary, such as tape, glue marks or machine scratches, and pull on the card reader to see if it seems loose. A valid card reader should be well secured and not look like it has had any repairs made.

▪ Examine the keypad: Scammers sometimes place a duplicate keyboard over the original in an attempt to get your PIN information. If you are typing on the keypad, and it feels like the keys are spongy or about to fall off, there’s a chance a scammer is recording your keystrokes via a Bluetooth or Wi-Fi signal. If you doubt the integrity of the keyboard, stop using it immediately. You also can use your phone to check for Bluetooth or Wi-Fi signals in the area.

▪ Look for cracks in the receipt slot: Card thieves also have been known to place a scanner in the receipt slot of ATMs. The machine may still function as normal, but the scanner is recording every detail of your transaction. If the ATM is cracked or looks like it’s been tampered with, there’s a chance it has.

▪ Look for things that are out of place: Thieves don’t need to break into the machine to steal your PIN number, and wireless cameras are so small, they can be hidden almost anywhere near a machine. Look above the screen and to the side of the screen or touch pad for any unusual boxes that could be in view of the keypad. Small holes near or on the machine also could be a place were cameras are hidden.

▪ Watch for strangers: Although technology has made this scam virtually obsolete, an old throwback could be using somebody standing nearby to take and record your information. Make sure you have enough privacy to conduct your business.

▪ High-traffic machines are best: Scams are more likely to take place at machines that see little traffic or aren’t under constant supervision. Chose your transaction locations carefully.

An nbclosangeles.com story offered these additional tips to avoid skimmers at gas stations:

▪ Avoid pumps at the end: They’re often too far away from the attendant to have a clear view of the pump.

▪ Don’t use your debit card: If a skimmer gets your PIN number, your bank account could be exposed.

▪ Look around: Assume a pump or card reader that looks like it has been tampered with probably has. Move on to another pump or station.

▪ Always print a receipt: You need one to file a claim with the gas station’s insurance company in case you pump bad fuel or if your card information gets skimmed.

If you notice suspicious charges on your account, contact your financial institution immediately.