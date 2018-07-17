Employee allegedly added extra tips from Bellingham restaurant customers

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion that she stole nearly $6,000 from the Zen Sushi & Bar restaurant in Bellingham and its customers in 2016.
Bellingham Police booked Sara Lynn Sprinkle into Whatcom County Jail Monday on suspicion of first-degree theft.
According to information provided by Lt. Danette Beckley, Sprinkle was employed by Zen Sushi & Bar, 3001 Cinema Place, beginning in June 2016.
After receiving a complaint from a customer regarding an unauthorized tip being added to their debit card, Zen management looked into the complaint and found that Springer allegedly had been stealing from the restaurant and some of its customers from June through October 2016 — a reported total of $5,987.56.
Comments