Bellingham Police are investigating a report of a pet cat that was injured in an apparent shooting in the Sunnyland Neighborhood.
According to the police log of the incident on Wednesday evening, “Officers took a report of a cat being shot. The cat was taken to the vet and survived.”
Lt. Danette Beckley said there are no suspects at this point and there is, “nothing to go on unless we get new info.”
“Sad for sure,” Beckley said. “Glad the cat survived.”
A Reddit post in the Bellingham subreddit Thursday morning by a user identified as sarahsarshcat8 included a picture of the cat’s injury and said, “My orange tabby cat was shot in the Sunnyland Neighborhood. Vet says it’s bigger than a BB gun bullet.”
A subsequent post by the owner said, “He’s going to be OK, but it’ll be a long recovery. I spoke with another Sunnyland neighbor, and she said this is the second time a cat was reported shot in the neighborhood recently.”
According to a gofundme.com page started June 18 by Gillian Myers, the second incident occurred June 15 and involved a cat she owns named Emmett.
Myers said she came home at dusk to find Emmett injured in the yard with a bloody leg. She took him to an emergency veterinarian, and after assessment and X-rays, it was determined that Emmett had been shot in the leg, shattering a bone. The next day Myers said she took Emmett to Langley, B.C., where his right hind leg was successfully amputated.
“Emmett is home now, on antibiotics, pain and inflammatory meds,” Myers wrote in the post. “He is comfortable as he can be — sleeping, snuggling and purring. He is already getting around pretty well on three legs.”
Myers said she started the gofundme account to help offset vet costs and has raised $3,765 of her goal of $4,904 goal in 24 days.
“We are horrified to know that our cat was shot in daylight in Bellingham city limits,” Myers wrote, “It is so freaky to know someone was shooting a gun in our Sunnyland neighborhood, right next to Bellingham High School and Assumption Elementary.”
Beckley said police are checking the reports to see if the two incidents are linked.
The Bellingham incidents are two of a number of recent animal cruelty reports to emerge around the region.
The Everett Herald on Wednesday reported about a Lake Stevens cat named Hunter that was shot twice with a bow and arrow. Hunter, also, is doing well after two surgeries, according to the story.
The British Columbia Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also is investigating videos circulating in Chilliwack, B.C., that appear to show a group of teens blowing marijuana smoke in the face of a kitten, according to a CTV News story Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
