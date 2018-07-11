She wanted to get to Tacoma. Here’s how police say she tried to get there.

A 46-year-old woman reportedly told Bellingham Police she wanted to get to Tacoma so she tried to steal two large sports utility vehicles Wednesday morning in the Happy Valley neighborhood.
A resident in the 3000 block of Cowgill Avenue was awakened at approximately 3:30 a.m. by the sound of his car alarm going off, according to Lt. Danette Beckley. When he went outside to check it out, he found an unknown woman in his 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche. The woman reportedly fled on foot.
Police located a woman matching the description the man gave near the intersection of Old Fairhaven Parkway and 30th Street. She reportedly had a screwdriver and a remote to the stereo of the Avalanche in her possession.
The rear window of the Avalanche was smashed and a large paving stone was in the rear seat, police reported.
Officers also found a 2007 Cadillac Escalade with damage to the body and steering column, Beckley said, and Erica Ballard told police she was trying to steal the vehicle.
Ballard was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, third-degree theft, second-degree vehicle prowling and second-degree malicious mischief.
