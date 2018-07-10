Whatcom party ends after he allegedly punches a woman and knocks out a man's tooth

A 39-year-old man allegedly assaulted two people at a party early Sunday morning near Sumas in a brawl that ended when a property owner fired several gunshots into the ground.
At 1:57 a.m. Sunday, Whatcom County Sheriff's deputies and Sumas Police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Reese Hill Road for reports of a fight in progress.
According to information provided by Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks, deputies spoke to several people who were at the party, including a woman who said Timothy Michael Hulett started calling her names and during a brief argument punched her on the right side of the face. The woman, who said she has a medical condition that requires she take blood thinners, told deputies that she couldn't feel the right side of her face and was unable to see out of her right eye. She was taken to the hospital by private vehicle to receive medical attention.
A male victim also reportedly told deputies that Hulett had punched him in the mouth with a closed fist, bloodying his mouth and knocking out a tooth, which was not found.
Hulett reportedly told deputies that somebody at the party had made a rude comment to his wife and that Hulett started arguing with that party goer, when he was suddenly jumped and assaulted by several people. Hulett denied hitting the woman in the face and knocking out the man's tooth.
Hulett was arrested and booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of two counts of second-degree assault. He was released Sunday evening on $20,000 bail.
According to the report, deputies did not find that the property owner had committed a crime by discharging his weapon.
