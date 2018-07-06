Aren't fireworks prohibited in Bellingham? Here's how many people were cited this year

Since 2014, the City of Bellingham has prohibited consumer fireworks within city limits, issuing fines of between $250 and $1,000 to violators.
But all you had to do was crack open a window in just about any neighborhood or look at your neighbor's stressed out pets to realize not everybody in town chose to follow Bellingham municipal code 10.24.130 this Independence Day.
According to statistics provided by Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy, there were 137 fireworks related incidents generated between July 1 and July 5 this year. Of those incidents, six resulted in citations being issued. There were multiple people cited at one incident, bringing the total number of citations for the holiday week to nine.
Murphy said the statistics will be presented to the Bellingham City Council on Monday.
