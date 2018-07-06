He was allegedly prowling this neighborhood until a homeowner put him in a headlock

A 23-year-old Oak Harbor man is in Whatcom County Jail after he allegedly broke into a car in the Cain Lake area and attempted to steal a gun from the vehicle early Thursday morning.
A homeowner in the 400 block of Rainbow Drive heard strange noises from outside his house, according to Whatcom County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Kevin Hester, and went outside to investigate and found a man rummaging through his truck.
The homeowner managed to put the man in a headlock, Hester said, while his wife called 911 and got a neighbor to help restrain the man.
"The homeowner had a firearm in the truck, and the suspect found it and was attempting to steal it along with anything else he could find when the homeowner caught him in the act," Hester said.
The man reportedly told deputies he was in the area with another individual, who he would not identify, and they were looking for money in vehicles in the area.
Nicholas R. Gilstrap was booked on suspicion of second-degree vehicle prowling and theft of a firearm and remained in jail as of Friday afternoon.
