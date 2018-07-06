Holiday festivities end badly when he allegedly punches two deputies and kicks a third

A 27-year-old man is in Whatcom County Jail after he allegedly stole a bicycle and assaulted three Whatcom County Sheriff's deputies who attempted to place him under arrest during the Fourth of July celebration in Birch Bay.
During the holiday celebration Wednesday evening, a family reported to deputies that a bike had been stolen, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Hester. The family returned as deputies were in the process of breaking down their holiday operations in the area at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday, and pointed out the man they said had taken their bicycle. A deputy approached the suspect in the 700 block of Birch Bay Drive.
"He was highly intoxicated and he charged at our deputy," Hester said. "He began to struggle with the deputy. Other deputies jumped in, of course, and during the course of the struggle, he struck a deputy in the face with a closed fist."
Hester said deputies managed to get the man to the ground, but he hit another deputy in the face. After deputies had controlled him and were trying to get the man into a patrol card, he allegedly kicked a third deputy in "a very sensitive area," Hester said.
Nicolas Ray Allen was arrested on suspicion of three counts of third-degree assault and one count each of third-degree theft and resisting arrest and, as of Friday afternoon, he remained in jail.
Hester said the deputies' injuries were limited to some minor scrapes and bruises.
