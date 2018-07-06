Whatcom County man faces charges of child rape and molestation

A 32-year-old man is facing third-degree child rape and third-degree child molestation charges for an alleged sexual incident in January of 2014 with a then-15-year-old boy he was familiar with in Maple Falls.
Johnny Elwin Johnson was booked into Whatcom County Jail Friday and was released on personal recognizance.
On April 25, Sheriff's detectives interviewed the victim and he told them that there had been sexual contact between himself and Johnson at a house on Dardu Road in Maple Falls, according to the probable cause statement.
Detectives met Johnson on May 10 at the sheriff's office and advised him of his rights, according to the probable cause statement. Johnson reportedly said he would talk about the alleged incident, but wanted an attorney. According to the statement, he then continued that he and the victim had had sexual contact, before detectives stopped him and did not question him.
According to a probable cause document filed June 19 in Whatcom County Superior Court, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office received two referrals from the Bellingham Child Protective Services office referencing Johnson on April 20.
Comments