Man arrested for suspected role in downtown Bellingham fight that landed 2 in hospital

A 29-year-old man was arrested Friday for his suspected role in an October fight in downtown Bellingham that sent two other men to the hospital with injuries.
Early on the morning of Oct. 29, the man, his wife and sister were heading to their car, according to an email from Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy, when a verbal argument began with another group that included two men in their 20s in the 1100 block of Cornwall Avenue.
The incident ended in a fight, where the man reportedly assaulted the two men seriously enough that both had to be taken to the hospital for medical attention. One of the victims suffered extensive facial injuries that required surgery to repair as well as a concussion, Murphy said, while the other victim suffered minor injuries.
Ian Viktor Bezant Niblett turned himself in Friday after he was summoned to court and was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. He was released later Friday on personal recognizance.
