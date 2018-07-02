Bellingham Police investigate report of somebody taking photos in pool's locker room

Bellingham Police are investigating reports of a person taking photos in the men's locker room at the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center.
Police were dispatched to the public swimming facility, which is run by the City of Bellingham, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday after the incident was reported to staff, according to reports.
"This one is under investigation currently to try to identify the person taking the photos," Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy said in an email, adding that police are working with the staff to help with those efforts.
No other information on the investigation could be released at this time, she said.
