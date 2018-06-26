She reportedly left the scene of a wreck on Bakerview, but witnesses followed her

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence by Bellingham Police Monday evening after the car she was driving reportedly struck another vehicle and left the scene on West Bakerview Road.
The wreck occurred at approximately 7:59 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Bakerview Road, west of Northwest Drive, according to Bellingham Police logs. After the woman's car left the scene, two witnesses followed, according to Lt. Claudia Murphy, and the driver stopped several miles away.
Officers responded and arrested Lauryl Annie Azure on suspicion of DUI, as well as hit and run, Murphy said. Azure had a 3-year-old in the car with her at the time, Murphy said, adding was probable cause to arrest Azure for reckless endangerment.
The child was not injured, nor was anybody else involved in the incident, Murphy said. As of Tuesday morning, Azure remained in Whatcom County Jail.
