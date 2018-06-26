He argued with his stepfather over cigarettes, then stabbed him repeatedly in the chest

A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday by the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office and charged on suspicion of domestic violence-attempted murder, after he reportedly stabbed his 71-year-old stepfather in the chest several times following an argument over cigarettes.
The alleged assault occurred Monday in the 3600 block of Y Road, according to a Sheriff's Office release on the incident, though the suspect left the residence on foot and headed toward Mount Baker Highway.
According to the release, the man argued with his stepfather when the man kept asking for cigarettes and his stepfather told him not to ask anymore. The man then reportedly went to a kitchen drawer, grabbed a knife, told the stepfather he was going to kill him and stabbed him several times.
The stepfather was able to grab the man's hand and punch him in the head several times, according to the release, causing the man to break off the attack and leave the house on foot.
Deputies were able to locate the man near the 4200 block of Y Road, the release said, and he had blood on his hand. When police spoke to him, he reportedly said, "I stabbed my dad in the chest." He also said the blood on his hands was his stepfather's.
Deputies also reportedly found a 10-inch, rounded, blunt-tip knife "that was capable of causing serious injury or death" in the driveway, according to the release.
Kenneth Eugene Long, who according to the release suffers from mental health issues, was booked into Whatcom County Jail and is being held for mental health evaluation.
According to the release, the stepfather suffered seven "somewhat superficial" stab wounds to his chest and one on the back of his right hand. He was not taken to the hospital for treatment of the wounds, Undersheriff Jeff Parks said.
