Meridian closed south of I-5 as Bellingham police investigate ‘serious’ crash with cyclist

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

The Bellingham Police Department is investigating a “serious” vehicle crash with a bicyclist Wednesday, Sept. 22, forcing the closure of Guide Meridian south of Interstate 5, the department announced in a tweet.

Police have closed Meridian Street to all traffic in both directions between Birchwood Avenue and McLeod Road for approximately two hours, the department’s tweet at 7:42 a.m. reported, saying updates would be coming.

“Use alternate routes,” the tweet stated.

The Bellingham Fire Department was first called to the area of Meridian Street and Birchwood Avenue for an expanded traffic collision at 6:12 a.m., according to the PulsePoint app.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 7:56 AM.