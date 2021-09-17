Whatcom’s approaching weekend storm could be more damaging than usual fall weather

A strong storm poised to strike Western Washington this weekend will resemble a typical November blow, but it could cause minor urban flooding and scattered power outages because trees still have their leaves.

A wind advisory was issued for parts of the region, including coastal Skagit and Whatcom counties and the San Juan Islands, through 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

“These locations likely to see sustained speeds of 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph, particularly adjacent to the waters,” the National Weather Service said in its online forecast for the Seattle area.

“Winds inland will be significantly less than directly near the waters, with sustained speeds 15-25 mph and gusts 25-35 mph,” the forecast said.

A gale warning was issued for Bellingham Bay and adjacent waters.

And the Washington State Department of Transportation postponed a planned closure of Old Fairhaven Parkway near Interstate 5 because of the forecast.

South winds will increase throughout Friday, peaking in the late afternoon and early evening.

“It is worth noting that as trees still have their leaves and being weak from the summer heat and lack of moisture, some tree damage and power outages in the region will be possible,” the weather service said.

Wind and rain will continue through the weekend, but won’t be as fierce as Friday night.

“Once the front passes tonight, winds will gradually ease but breezy conditions are expected on Saturday,” the weather service said.

Lowland Whatcom County could see 1 to 2 inches of rain between Friday and Sunday, with 4 to 6 inches forecast for the mountains, the weather service said.

Drivers should be wary of water on roadways as storm drains struggle to keep up with a downpour.

“With soils being so dry and compact, there will be a bit of a delay in water being soaked up by the ground,” the weather service said. “As a result, ponding of water is possible especially at the start of the heaviest rain. Urban flooding may also be a concern if storm drains are not cleared out or become blocked due to debris created from the winds.”

No river flooding is expected because water levels are seasonally low.

Snow is possible across the Cascades peaks at levels 6,000 to 10,000 feet.