Local

Mount Baker Highway will close for several hours this weekend

Mount Baker Highway will be closed Sunday morning, Sept. 12, for the Mt. Baker Hill Climb.

Closure of the popular tourist route to trails in the North Cascades will be from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday from the mountain village of Glacier to the road’s end at Artist Point, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a statement.

During the event, hundreds of cyclists pedal about 4,400 feet up the steep and curvy road, also called Highway 542 or State Route 542.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service