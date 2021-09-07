State Patrol identifies 92-year-old Bellingham man killed in crash Saturday in Skagit

The 92-year-old Bellingham driver who died in a three-car crash in Skagit County Saturday afternoon has been identified as Walter Riddle, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The Skagit County Coroner’s Office has notified Riddle’s next of kin, Trooper Rocky Oliphant told The Bellingham Herald on Monday, Sept. 7.

Riddle died after his car didn’t stop at a Skagit County intersection and was struck by two others, according to a State Patrol release on the incident.

The driver and passenger of a second car, a 2008 Toyota RAV4, were injured in the collision and taken to Skagit Valley Hospital. The driver, a 71-year-old man, and his passenger, a 76-year-old woman, both from Deming, were treated and released, according to the hospital’s nursing supervisor on Sunday, Sept. 5.

The third car, a 1992 Honda Accord, was driven by a 23-year-old Burlington man who was not seriously injured, according to the release.

The Bellingham man was driving a 1998 Oldsmobile 88 eastbound on Josh Wilson Road at 2:40 p.m. Saturday when he failed to stop at the stop sign at Farm to Market Road. His car was struck by the Toyota that had been southbound on Farm to Market Road and then struck again by the northbound Honda, according to the State Patrol.

No alcohol nor drugs were believed to be involved in the crash, according to the State Patrol release, and all four occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The intersection is the site of a proposed single-lane roundabout, according to Skagit County Public Works Engineering. Construction is expected to begin in Sept. 2021, according to the Skagit County website.