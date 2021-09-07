Which areas of Whatcom County grew the fastest according to the 2020 U.S. Census?

2020 Decennial U.S. Census data for Whatcom County shows Ferndale and Lynden grew more than twice as fast as Bellingham in the last decade, and Blaine nearly accomplished the same feat.

Ferndale and Lynden had their population grow by nearly a third (31.8% each), according to Census data released last month, while Blaine grew by just over a quarter (25.6%).

Bellingham’s 13.1% growth rate for the decade was well behind all three, though it did outgrow Whatcom County, as a whole, which grew by 12.8%, according to Census data.

“This is great news for Ferndale,” Ferndale Mayor Greg Hansen said in a statement to The Bellingham Herald. “It is no mystery why people chose Ferndale as their home. We have great schools, great parks and an incredible growing business community.”

Hansen said the city is “ready to welcome our neighbors,” and though the growth may seem sudden, the city has made $50 million worth of infrastructure projects in the past three years, including beginning construction of the Thornton Street Overpass, drilling of a new well and expansion of the water and wastewater treatment plants.

“For those of you who are concerned about losing our small-town feel, I have a challenge: Go out and meet one of your new neighbors,” Hansen continued. “Share your favorite things about our city and in doing so, we will continue our proud tradition of kindness, support and decency that make Ferndale the great place we know and love.”

The Bellingham Herald also reached out to Lynden mayor Scott Korthuis for comment on that town’s growth.

Overall, Whatcom County grew by 25,707 people over 2010 Census numbers to 226,847 residents in 2020, according to the Census data. Whatcom is the ninth largest county in the state and grew at the 10th-fastest rate last decade.

The county saw its fastest growth in Census tracts in northern portions of the county near Lynden, though western portions of the county near Blaine, Ferndale, the Lummi Reservation and even north Bellingham also grew faster than the county’s overall rate.

Census Tract No. 103.3, a segment of the county that includes much of eastern Lynden and goes north to the Canadian border, was the fastest-growing tract in the county, as Census data showed its population nearly grew by one half (49.6%) from 5,106 people in 2010 to 7,639 in 2020.

Census tracts in eastern and southern portions of the county also showed growth, but at rates generally slower than the county’s 12.8% rate overall.

Of the 53 Census tracts within the county, only two — those encompassing Point Roberts and Lummi Island — saw population declines during the past decade. Lummi Island’s population decreased by 30 people (3.1%), while Point Roberts declined by 123 people (9.4%).

Here is what 2020 Census showed for Whatcom County’s seven incorporated cities:

▪ Bellingham: Grew by 10,597 people to a population of 91,482. Bellingham is the 13th-largest city in Washington state, dropping one spot from the 2010 Census after being passed by Kirkland, and it now represents 40.3% of Whatcom County’s total population.

▪ Lynden: Grew by 3,798 people to a population of 15,749. Lynden is the 66th-largest city in Washington state, up one spot from the 2010 Census, and it now represents 6.9% of Whatcom County’s total population.

▪ Ferndale: Grew by 3,633 people to a population of 15,048. Ferndale is the 68th-largest city in Washington state, up two spots from the 2010 Census, and it now represents 6.6% of Whatcom County’s total population.

▪ Blaine: Grew by 1,200 people to a population of 5,884. Blaine is the 117th-largest city in Washington state, up three spots from the 2010 Census, and it now represents 2.6% of Whatcom County’s total population.

▪ Everson: Grew by 407 people (16.4%) to a population of 2,888. Everson is the 145th-largest city in Washington state, up five spots from the 2010 Census, and it now represents 1.3% of Whatcom County’s total population.

▪ Sumas: Grew by 276 people (21.1%) to a population of 1,583. Sumas is the 180th-largest city in Washington state, up six spots from the 2010 Census and moving past Nooksack as the sixth-largest city in Whatcom County. It now represents 0.7% of Whatcom County’s total population.

▪ Nooksack: Grew by 133 people (9.9%) to a population of 1,471. Nooksack is the 184th-largest city in Washington state, up one spot from the 2010 Census, and it now represents 0.6% of Whatcom County’s total population.

Bellingham, shown here in a 2013 aerial view, grew by 10,597 people since 2010 to a population of 91,482, according to the 2020 Decennial U.S. Census released last month. Staff The Bellingham Herald file

Unincorporated Whatcom population totals

All seven cities outgrew unincorporated portions of Whatcom County, which grew by 6.5% (5,663 people) during the decade, The Bellingham Herald’s analysis of Census data showed. The total population in unincorporated Whatcom County is now 92,742, which represents 40.9% of Whatcom County’s total population, down from 43.3% of the county’s total population in 2010.

The U.S. Census Bureau has 10 Census Designated Places, which are delineated to provide data for concentrations of population in unincorporated portions of counties.

Six of the 10 showed population decline between 2010 and 2020:

▪ Acme: Decreased 17 people (6.9%) to a population of 229.

▪ Birch Bay: Increased 1,702 people (20.2%) to a population of 10,115.

▪ Custer: Increased 152 people (41.5%) to a population of 518.

▪ Deming: Decreased 14 people (4.0%) to a population of 339.

▪ Kendall: Increased 578 people (302.6%) to a population of 769.

▪ Maple Falls: Decreased 33 people (10.2%) to a population of 291.

▪ Marrietta-Alderwood: Increased 109 people (2.8%) to a population of 4,015.

▪ Peaceful Valley: Decreased 309 people (9.3%) to a population of 3,015.

▪ Point Roberts: Decreased 123 people (9.4%) to a population of 1,191.

▪ Sudden Valley: Decreased 87 people (1.4%) to a population of 6,354.