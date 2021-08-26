So, a cluster of small quakes have struck in Mount Baker’s shadow — should we be worried?

A cluster of nine small earthquakes has struck in the past week only about 14 miles from the summit of Mount Baker, the United States Geological Survey reports. The latest in the cluster struck Wednesday evening.

But is that something those of us who live near the active volcano should be worried about?

“No, Mount Baker is not about to erupt, nor is it displaying any signs of unrest,” a tweet from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network Thursday read. “This quake and the cluster of quakes in the area are not an indication of a larger imminent volcanic event, though larger earthquakes are always a possibility.”

In fact, the clusters of quakes in the area is actually quite normal, according to the network.

“This isn’t out of the ordinary; this area has been a persistent source of bursts of small and shallow quakes over the years,” Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said in a follow-up tweet.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The quakes have clustered in an area just south of the South Fork of the Nooksack River in northern Skagit County near Mount Josephine. All nine quakes struck approximately 25 miles east southeast of Bellingham and 6.5 miles north of Hamilton.

The latest quake was a 2.6-magnitude quake that struck at 8:49 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, according to the USGS webpage on the quake, which reported the quake near the earth’s surface. As of Friday afternoon, 58 people had reported feeling the quake to the USGS.

Before Wednesday evening’s quake, the USGS reported:

▪ A 2.3-magnitude quake at 9:31 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. The USGS received two reports of people feeling the quake.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ A 1.8-magnitude quake at 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. No reports of anybody feeling the quake were reported to the USGS.

▪ A 2.8-magnitude quake at 3:27 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. The USGS received 37 reports of people feeling the quake.

▪ A 1.6-magnitude quake at 3:29 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. No reports of anybody feeling the quake were reported to the USGS.

▪ A 1.0-magnitude quake at 3:40 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. No reports of anybody feeling the quake were reported to the USGS.

▪ A 2.5-magnitude quake at 3:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. The USGS received eight reports of people feeling the quake.

▪ A 1.2-magnitude quake at 4:21 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23. No reports of anybody feeling the quake were reported to the USGS.

▪ A 1.2-magnitude quake at 1:31 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24. No reports of anybody feeling the quake were reported to the USGS.

Quakes of less than magnitude 3.0 are common, and tens of thousands are reported worldwide every year, according to the USGS. A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.