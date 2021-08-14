Take a look at Whatcom’s 2021 Northwest Washington Fair

Lynden Dutch Bakery employees prepare poffertjes, a traditional Dutch pancake and fair favorite, at the Northwest Washington Fair on Thursday, Aug. 12, in Lynden. AP

The Northwest Washington Fair returned on Thursday, Aug. 12, after a COVID year away, for an extended 10-day run until Saturday, Aug. 21. The fairgrounds, at 1775 Front St., Lynden, open at 9 a.m. with vendors opening at 10 a.m. and carnival hours 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission for a single day is $12, $8 for those between 6 and 12 years old $8 and $10 for those 62 and older. A season pass granting admission for all 10 days is $35. Admission sales close at 9 p.m. daily.

Entertainment that requires separate paid tickets includes Jaripeo Baile, who will perform at 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15; musical ventriloquist Darci Lynne, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18; Nelly, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19; and Old Dominion, 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20. Also, the Lynden PRCA Rodeo is 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 16-17.

Children watch as an alpaca is shorn at the Northwest Washington Fair on Thursday, Aug. 12, in Lynden. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald

People ride carnival rides, open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the Northwest Washington Fair, which is open Thursday, Aug. 12, to Saturday, Aug. 21, in Lynden. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald

The Northwest Washington Fair, open Thursday, Aug. 12, to Saturday, Aug. 21, in Lynden, includes animal exhibits and the Lynden PCRA Rodeo. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald

Leah Nicholes uses a net in her attempt to win a prize at the Northwest Washington Fair on Thursday, Aug. 12, in Lynden. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald