Take a look at Whatcom’s 2021 Northwest Washington Fair
The Northwest Washington Fair returned on Thursday, Aug. 12, after a COVID year away, for an extended 10-day run until Saturday, Aug. 21. The fairgrounds, at 1775 Front St., Lynden, open at 9 a.m. with vendors opening at 10 a.m. and carnival hours 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
General admission for a single day is $12, $8 for those between 6 and 12 years old $8 and $10 for those 62 and older. A season pass granting admission for all 10 days is $35. Admission sales close at 9 p.m. daily.
Entertainment that requires separate paid tickets includes Jaripeo Baile, who will perform at 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 15; musical ventriloquist Darci Lynne, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 18; Nelly, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19; and Old Dominion, 6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 20. Also, the Lynden PRCA Rodeo is 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 16-17.
