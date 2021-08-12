Car crashes through main entrance at Whatcom County school Thursday morning

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigate after a car crashed through a Meridian High School entrance and drove 75 to 100 feet before coming to rest still inside the building Thursday, Aug. 12. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A car crashed through the main entrance at Meridian High School and drove an estimated 75 to 100 feet through the school before coming to rest still inside the building Thursday morning.

North Whatcom Fire and Rescue units were sent to the high school at approximately 6:58 a.m. Aug 12, according to the PulsePoint app.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office was already on scene when firefighters arrived, North Whatcom Chief Jason Van der Veen told The Bellingham Herald, and deputies had the fire crews stage outside.

Van der Veen said it appeared the car entered the main doors on the west side of the building near a parking lot and drove through the school before coming to rest on the east side of the school.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After about an hour of working with the driver, deputies had firefighters check for injuries and nothing serious enough to take the driver to the hospital was found, Van der Veen said.

Van der Veen said he did not know if the building was vacant at the time of the crash, but nobody else was injured. He also called the amount of damage to the school “significant.”

The Bellingham Herald has asked the sheriff’s office for more information on the incident.