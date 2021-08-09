Roads closes as firefighters battle porch fire near downtown Bellingham

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Billy Frank Jr. Street and East Chestnut Street near downtown Bellingham have been closed Monday while fire crews work a residential fire near the intersection.

Bellingham Fire Department reported the street closures on twitter.

Firefighters were called to the area at 11:07 a.m. Aug. 9 for the report of a residential fire, according to the PulsePoint app.

Unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts at the time said the fire appeared to start on a couch on a porch outside the home and then spread to the porch.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Firefighters were working to make sure the occupants of the home had been evacuated as they worked to put out the flames.