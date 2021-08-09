Local
Roads closes as firefighters battle porch fire near downtown Bellingham
Billy Frank Jr. Street and East Chestnut Street near downtown Bellingham have been closed Monday while fire crews work a residential fire near the intersection.
Bellingham Fire Department reported the street closures on twitter.
Firefighters were called to the area at 11:07 a.m. Aug. 9 for the report of a residential fire, according to the PulsePoint app.
Unconfirmed emergency radio broadcasts at the time said the fire appeared to start on a couch on a porch outside the home and then spread to the porch.
Firefighters were working to make sure the occupants of the home had been evacuated as they worked to put out the flames.
