How big was the earthquake south of Bellingham Saturday morning?

A quake of magnitude 2.2 was reported at 8:18 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, about 30 miles southeast of Bellingham, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The quake, recorded at a depth of one-third of a mile, was originally reported as 2.8 magnitude.

Recordings at the U.S. Geological Survey placed the quake at three miles north of Oso, Wash.

A quake of magnitude 1.0 to 3.0 is not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions, according to the USGS.

No damage was reported, but it was felt by at least two who reported the quake on the USGS’ “Did You Feel It?” web page.

