Whatcom health providers asked to increase screening as rates for this STD are rising

Syphilis rates across Washington state have nearly doubled this year and are on the rise, according to the Washington State Department of Health.

Transmission of the sexually transmitted infection is increasing among presumed heterosexuals, according to a Monday, July 26, Whatcom County Health Department advisory to healthcare providers. The advisory asked providers to test all pregnant women for syphilis at their first prenatal visit.

Syphilis is caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum and primary and secondary syphilis symptoms include painless lesions, rashes and flu-like symptoms, according to the state Department of Health. Untreated syphilis can cause internal organ damage, dementia, hearing loss and blindness, according to a state health department fact sheet.

Preliminary data show an incidence of early infectious syphilis rates of 35.1 cases per 100,000 people for 2021, compared to 19.4 cases per 100,000 people in 2020. This rise is significant compared to previous years, where the rate in 2019 was 11 cases per 100,000 people, the advisory and health department data state.

The rate of syphilis among Black residents across Washington state has tripled this year, compared to 2020, the advisory shows.

An increase in congenital syphilis, which occurs when a mother with syphilis passes the infection on to her baby during pregnancy, is also higher than expected. Congenital syphilis can cause miscarriage, neonatal death, preterm delivery and long-term health problems in the affected child, the advisory states.

Locally, Whatcom County has also seen a rise in syphilis rates over the past several years. In 2020 there were 28 syphilis cases, compared to 26 in 2019, according to the Whatcom County Health Department.

There have been 14 cases so far in 2021, health department data shows. Demographic data is not available because the case counts are too low, a health department spokesperson said.

Syphilis rates in Washington have increased every year since 2013, according to the state health department.

Healthcare providers were also asked to test others when they come for care, including at emergency departments. Those people are:

▪ Sexually active and living homeless.

▪ Exchange sex for money or drugs.

▪ Use methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine.

▪ Report sexual exposure to someone with syphilis, even in the absence of signs or symptoms of infection.

More information and resources can be found online at the state health department’s website, or the Whatcom County Health Department’s website.