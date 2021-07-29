Three hospitalized following Whatcom County T-bone crash Wednesday evening on Hannegan

Three people, including the driver, were hospitalized Wednesday evening when the car they were in was T-boned on Hannegan Road after it ran a stop sign, the Washington State Patrol reports.

One of the passengers, a 12-year-old girl, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with the injuries she suffered in the crash, while Maranda J. Bond, a 39-year-old from Sumas, and her 28-year-old male passenger from Ferndale were both taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham, according to the State Patrol’s incident report. It was unknown if any of the three were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Neither of the occupants in the other car, who were both Lynden residents in their 60s and were wearing seatbelts, suffered serious injuries, according to the report.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:53 p.m. July 28 at the intersection of Hannegan and Ten Mile roads.

Bond was driving a black 1998 Honda Civic eastbound on Ten Mile Road and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Hannegan, according to the report.

A 2018 Chevrolet Equinox that was traveling northbound on Hannegan struck the Civic on the passenger side, the report stated.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation, according to the report, though no drugs nor alcohol were believed to have played a part.

Bond will be charged with reckless driving and driving on a revoked license and without insurance, the report states.