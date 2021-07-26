A refinery spewed black smoke into this NW community. Now this oil giant will pay

The Northwest Clean Air Agency is fining Shell oil company after two pollution incidents last year. Equipment failure sent smoke downwind of Anacortes, WA. AP

The Northwest Clean Air Agency slapped Shell with a $60,000 penalty Monday, July 26, after its Puget Sound Refinery in Anacortes spewed odorous black smoke into the air in August and September.

The two flaring events exceeded legal visible emissions for more than five minutes, impacting surrounding communities such as the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. Following the second incident on Sept. 29, the air agency received 12 complaints and issued a notice of violation to Shell in April.

The plume of emissions resulted from failure of equipment meant to break apart hydrocarbons to make products such as gasoline. When the unit failed, sulfur and other materials entered the flare system, billowing out into the surrounding area. The smoke could be smelled several miles downwind of the refinery.

The Puget Sound Refinery can process approximately 149,000 barrels of crude oil per day and produces multiple types of gasoline, fuel oil, diesel fuel, propane, jet fuel, butane and petroleum coke.

Shell has 30 days to appeal the penalty to the Washington Pollution Control Hearings Board, according to a news release. The oil giant will not own the Anacortes refinery for much longer — it’s selling the facility to a Texas-based independent refinery company in an effort to reduce its global refinery footprint to core sites, according to earlier reporting in The Bellingham Herald. The deal will earn Shell $350 million in cash plus the value of the hydrocarbon inventory. If approved, the sale is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.