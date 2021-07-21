Two Whatcom road workers hospitalized after being hit by SUV in suspected DUI incident

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Two members of Whatcom County Public Works who were cutting grass along the shoulder of a Whatcom County roadway were hospitalized after being struck by an SUV in a suspected DUI incident Tuesday afternoon.

A 19-year-old Lynden man and a 20-year-old Ferndale man were taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham with injuries after they were struck along Lummi Shore Road by a vehicle driven by Lio T. Redfox, 28 of Bellingham, according to the Washington State Patrol report on the crash.

Whatcom County Public Works spokesperson Marie Duckworth confirmed to The Bellingham Herald that the two men were county employees who were working at the time of the incident.

One of the men was treated and released from the hospital, spokesperson Bev Mayhew told The Herald in an email, while the other remained in satisfactory condition Wednesday morning.

Redfox was was driving a 2017 Toyota Highlander southbound in the northbound lane in the 3000 block of Lummi Shore Road at approximately 2:32 p.m. July 20, according to the report, while a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup was blocking the northbound lane of the road for roadwork.

Redfox’s Highlander crossed the center line and struck a guardrail for approximately 250 feet before hitting the two men, who were cutting grass along the shoulder of the road, according to the report. The Highlander then struck the parked truck.

While the two men were taken to the hospital following the incident, Redfox was treated at the scene for injuries, the report states.

The report added that drugs or alcohol were believed to be involved and it was not known if Redfox or the 5- and 10-year old boys who were passengers in Redfox’s Highlander were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The State Patrol did not report any injuries to the two young passengers, though.

Redfox had not been booked into Whatcom County Jail as of Wednesday morning, jail records show. The Herald has reached out to the State Patrol for more details.