Injured Whatcom hiker rescued off Mount Baker by naval helicopter Sunday

A 39-year-old hiker from Lynden was rescued by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and a U.S. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island helicopter after being injured while climbing Mount Baker Sunday.

Deputies responded to the report of the injured climber at approximately 10:45 a.m. July 18 near the 9,000 foot level of the 10,781-foot Mount Baker, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The climber was part of a group of seven climbers, and she had fallen and injured her ankle, Slater reported, and though she was stable, she was unable to walk out.

The Naval helicopter was called in to help her off the mountain due to the location where she was injured, according to Slater, and she was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham for medical treatment.

U.S. Naval Air Station Whidbey Island spokesperson Thomas Mills told The Herald the after-action report, which would provide more information on the rescue, had not been completed.