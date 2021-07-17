Three injured in two-car collision north of Bellingham Saturday

Three people were injured in a two-car collision north of Bellingham at Aldrich and King Tut roads Saturday morning, July 17, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.

A 1997 Acura Integra was headed northbound on Aldrich Road at a high rate of speed, the state patrol said, and struck a 2001 Buick LeSabre that was turning southbound on Aldrich from King Tut Road.

The driver of the Acura, a 20-year-old man from Maple Falls, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for his injuries. The state patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Buick, a 64-year-old man from Lynden, and his passenger, an 84-year-old woman from Lynden, were taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham for their injuries. Both had been wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the 9 a.m. collision, in which both cars were totaled, is under investigation, according to the news release.