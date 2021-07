A Comcast internet outage was impacting more than 2,500 customers on Thursday morning, July 15, in Bellingham. AP PHOTO

A Comcast internet outage was impacting more than 2,500 customers on Thursday morning, July 15.

According to the Xfinity website, it was an unplanned outage that is expected to be fixed in the early afternoon. It appears to be impacting at least the Barkley, Silver Beach and Iowa Street areas.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to Comcast for details, but has not immediately heard back from the company.