Two Bellingham people hospitalized after they hit a deer in Skagit County

Two Bellingham people riding a motorcycle were hospitalized Saturday evening after they hit a deer in Skagit County.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, Allan Gill, 74, and Lorie McNeill, 63, were traveling eastbound on State Route 534 east of Conway on a 2005 Honda VTX1800, according to a Washington State Patrol press release.

The couple hit a deer in the roadway and both Gill and McNeill were ejected, with the motorcycle coming to rest in a ditch on the right shoulder, the release states.

Gill was taken to Harborview Medical Center, while McNeill was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital. Both were wearing helmets, the release states.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to the release, which stated drugs or alcohol were involved.

Updates on Gill’s and McNeill’s conditions were not immediately available Monday.