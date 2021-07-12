Whatcom Pride’s ‘pop-up’ parade offers post-pandemic celebration

Several hundred participants attended a Pop-up Pride Parade on Sunday, July 11, in downtown Bellingham — the first Pride celebration since 2019.

About 500 participants gathered by early afternoon at Waypoint Park and walked the parade route together to Depot Market Square.

“Happy Pride!” they shouted to one another.

Other participants followed the route along Chestnut Street individually or in small groups after the initial surge of participants.

Many dressed in the rainbow colors of the Gay Pride movement and carried multi-colored flags in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are just excited to see everyone after all this time,” Whatcom Pride said at its Facebook page.

A full parade and festival couldn’t be planned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants walk along Chestnut Street in Bellingham during the Pop-up Pride Parade on Sunday, July 11, sponsored by Whatcom Pride. Robert Mittendorf The Bellingham Herald

But as more Whatcom County residents were being vaccinated against COVID -19, Whatcom Pride organized Sunday’s “pop-up” event that allowed anyone to follow a route from Waypoint Park to Depot Market Square anytime from 1-4 p.m.

For more information about Whatcom Pride and its events, go online to WhatcomPride.org or see its page on Facebook.