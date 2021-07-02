Injured hiker rescued after spending more than 24 hours in Whatcom wilderness

A 47-year-old man reportedly spent more than 24 hours in the Whatcom County wilderness after injuring his leg on a snowfield on Church Mountain. The Bellingham Herald file

A 47-year-old man reportedly spent more than 24 hours in the Whatcom County wilderness after slipping and injuring his leg on a snowfield on the back side of Church Mountain.

Whatcom County fire districts 14 and 19 crews were called shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, for a rescue of the injured hiker, according to the PulsePoint app.

The crews had to hike up Canyon Creek Road to the backside of Church Mountain to an area that was off the trails, District 19 firefighter Josh Evans told The Bellingham Herald, where they found the hiker with the injured leg.

“He got pretty lucky he was found by other hikers,” Evans said.

Evans said there was nothing particularly unusual about the rescue, though crews did use ropes to safely lower a toboggan with the hiker down the snowfield, and then carried him out.

He was transferred to an aid car to be taken to Bellingham for further treatment at approximately 11 p.m., District 14 Chief Jerry Debruin told The Herald.

“He had fallen the day before and spent at least 24 hours out there,” Debruin said. “He weathered the night, fortunately, there were the warmer temperatures out there. ... Sounds like he slipped and tumbled. He was pretty far off the beaten path where there was no trail. Somebody heard him yelling, went looking and found him and called us for help.”

Despite the recent warm temperatures, the hiker was found slightly hypothermic and Debruin said the incident should serve as a reminder for hikers to make sure they tell someone where they are planning to hike and when they plan to return and bring provisions, such as water and a space blanket.