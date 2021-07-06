New grants will bring big changes to these Whatcom County parks and recreation areas

Whatcom’s parks and outdoors projects are getting almost $5 million from the state Recreation and Conservation Funding Board as part of 342 state and federal grants for recreation, wildlife conservation and working farm and forest protection projects throughout the state.

“Washington wouldn’t be Washington without these grants,” said Ted Willhite, chair of the Recreation and Conservation Funding Board, in a statement Wednesday, June 30. “Washington is known for its rich outdoor spaces that provide everything from jobs to places for us to exercise and relax, to homes for wildlife.”

Whatcom County’s $4,889,260 in grants will help fund 14 projects:

Bakerview Neighborhood Park

Where: Bellingham.

Award: $264,127.

In an effort to connect trails in Bellingham’s Greenways network, the city will purchase 27.5 acres about 2 miles north of the city center for a neighborhood park. The park has cleared, flat ground for playgrounds, restrooms, sport courts and recreation facilities, as well as forested areas and wetlands for a loop trail.

This grant is from the Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program’s Local Parks Category. Bellingham will contribute $602,604.

Little Squalicum Estuary

Where: Bellingham.

Award: $500,000.

Bellingham Bay’s Little Squalicum Estuary, which offers scenic views of Puget Sound, is getting a makeover. The city of Bellingham will restore tidal and sedimentary processes, improve fish passage and return 2.4 acres of saltmarsh, mudflat and estuary habitats that were formerly lost. The estuary supports the threatened Puget Sound Chinook salmon, as well as other salmon species.

This grant is from the Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account. Bellingham will contribute more than $2 million in cash and local, state and federal grants.

Marine Park beach

Where: Blaine.

Award: $500,000.

Big things are coming for the beach at Marine Park, which is highly visible from the Peace Arch Border Crossing into Canada. This project’s goals are to create near-shore fish and wildlife habitat, create public access and protect infrastructure and park improvements. The city of Blaine is rebuilding the beach by replacing failing shoreline armoring and establishing a naturally functioning shoreline with pocket beaches of sand, gravel and cobbles. The city will also build access and viewpoints to the tidelands and saltwater.

This grant is from the Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account. Blaine will contribute $300,000.

California Creek Estuary Park

Where: Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District.

Award: $617,986.

Two grants will be used by the Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District to purchase 12 acres along California Creek and 230 feet of saltwater shoreline along Drayton Harbor. The space will become a day-use park on the district’s Bay-to-Bay Trail. It surrounds land already owned by the district, bringing the total amount of shoreline open to the public on Drayton Harbor to 888 feet. The tidelands and estuary are prime habitat for many species of salmon, forage fish and other wildlife.

The district will also add a restroom, kayak launch, interpretive kiosk and trails to the day-use California Creek Estuary Park.

The two grants dedicated to this project are from the Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account and the Water Access Category. The Blaine-Birch Bay Park and Recreation District will contribute $92,000 in cash, voter-approved bonds and donated labor.

Metalworks Skate Park

Where: Ferndale.

Award: $480,000.

The city of Ferndale is developing and landscaping a 10,000-square-foot skate and bike park in the Pioneer Park complex. Ferndale is one of the fastest-growing cities in the state but has few recreational amenities for teenagers other than organized sports. The park will incorporate design and art features recognizing the community’s industrial heritage.

Design work will begin later this summer, with construction slated for 2022, according to city officials.

This grant is from the Local Parks Category. Ferndale will contribute $81,850 in cash and donated cash.

Launch and dock in Fairhaven

Where: Port of Bellingham.

Award: $500,000.

In an effort to provide access to Puget Sound from the Fairhaven neighborhood, the Port of Bellingham will develop a small watercraft launch and dock next to the Community Boating Center. It will be the first dock on saltwater in Whatcom County designed specifically for human-powered boats.

There will be an 80-foot-long gangway, a floating dock and breakwater, supporting the smallest of boats. The docks will be a safe distance from the Port’s motorized launch, which is used by more than 9,000 kayakers, canoeists, rowers and paddleboarders annually. The Port will also create a small pocket beach.

This grant is from the Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account. The Port will contribute nearly $1.4 million in cash and a grant from the state Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program.

Chuckanut Bay Athletic Association

Where: Ferndale.

Award: $140,475.

The Chuckanut Bay Athletic Association plans to improve the entrance, create a parking lot and reseed a field at its 17-acre site in Ferndale. The association is building a three-field complex, complete with grandstands, locker rooms and amenities, for local youth teams. Its facilities are in constant use throughout the year and are overwhelmed in the spring and fall, an issue the association is looking to solve with this project.

After project completion, the site will be able to be used more efficiently and the fields will be able to serve more people.

This grant is from the Youth Athletic Facilities program. The association will contribute $46,825 in local and private grants and donated equipment.

Backcountry snow ranger

Where: Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest.

Award: $10,000.

This grant will be used to hire a backcountry snow ranger to increase visitor safety at Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest’s Heather Meadows. Heather Meadows is located at more than 4,000 feet elevation with annual snowfall of more than 650 inches, making it a popular destination for winter recreation. Site use has grown exponentially recently. Heather Meadows is surrounded by avalanche areas, and avalanches have killed several people near the site in the last few years. The snow ranger will install signs, provide avalanche education and guidance on how to travel safely in the snow, educate the public through social media and contact visitors in person.

This grant is from the federal Recreational Trails Program and the first year of a two-year award. The U.S. Forest Service will contribute $14,500 in federal appropriation and donated cash.

Lake Terrell Boarding Float

Where: Ferndale.

Award: $360,000.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife will build a 60-foot-long boat launch float accessible to people with disabilities. It will also pave the area between the road and boat ramp. This grant is from the Boating Facilities Program.

North Fork Nooksack River

Where: North Fork Nooksack River.

Award: $36,122.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources will purchase and develop land along the North Fork Nooksack River into a day-use, river access site. The project includes development of a parking lot, trail and pathway to the river, as well as restoration to the surrounding area. This land is an important spot for a kayaking and rafting run on the river east of Maple Falls.

The grant is from the Water Access Category. The department will contribute $61,550 in a state appropriation, staff labor, equipment and donations of equipment and labor.

East Whatcom Regional Resource Center

Where: Maple Falls.

Award: $350,000.

The Whatcom County Parks and Recreation Department will develop a multi-use sports court for basketball, pickleball, volleyball and other activities in the East Whatcom Regional Resource Center. The court will have lighting and a roof with open sides, serving a large, unincorporated area with more than 4,000 residents, many of whom have a relatively low median household income. The closest similar sports court is 30 miles away.

The grant is from the Youth Athletic Facilities program. Whatcom County will contribute $200,470 in a private grant.

Forestland northeast of Bellingham

Where: 8 miles northeast of Bellingham, on Anderson Creek.

Award: $141,775.

Whatcom County will purchase a conservation easement on the Moors property, protecting about 36 acres of forestland. The purchase supports the county’s goal of supporting the rural economic base through natural resource-based industries such as forestry.

This grant is from the Forestland Preservation Category. Whatcom County will contribute $141,775 in Conservation Futures funds.

VanderWerff Farm

Where: 8 miles northeast of Bellingham.

Award: $113,775.

Whatcom County will purchase a conservation easement to conserve nearly 20 acres of prime agricultural soils on the VanderWerff property. The VanderWerff family raises cattle, pigs and riding horses, and their farm sits next to already-conserved farmland.

This grant is from the Farmland Preservation Category. Whatcom County will contribute $113,775 in Conservation Futures funds.

Skookum Creek

Where: Upper Skookum Creek, a major tributary to the South Fork Nooksack River.

Award: $875,000.

The Whatcom Land Trust will buy 990 acres along upper Skookum Creek, protecting 2.24 miles of the waterway. This purchase will add to the 1,100 acres already conserved along lower Skookum Creek, creating a nearly uninterrupted protected corridor from the South Fork Nooksack River to its headwaters on Twin Sisters Mountain.

Conservation in this area will allow the growth of mature creekbank forests that will shade and cool the water for salmon. The land also provides important habitat for the golden eagle, Nooksack elk, Townsend’s big-eared bat and the state-endangered marbled murrelet.

This grant is from the Riparian Protection Category. The Whatcom Land Trust will contribute more than $2.2 million in cash, Conservation Futures funds and a private grant.