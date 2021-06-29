Bellingham firefighters called to licensed marijuana producer for commercial fire

The Bellingham Fire Department were called to the address of an Irongate neighborhood licensed marijuana producer after police spotted smoke and flames while responding to a burglary alarm early Monday.

Fire units were called at 2:25 a.m. June 28 to the 4000 block of Hammer Drive for the report of a commercial fire, according to the PulsePoint app.

The Washington State Department of Revenue records shows the address units were sent to is occupied by Victory Gardens and Nursery, a licensed Tier 1 marijuana producer and licensed marijuana processor.

Police first responded to a burglary alarm in the 4000 block of Hammer Driver, fire department spokesperson Dustin Michaelis told The Bellingham Herald, and they were setting up a perimeter around the business when they noticed smoke and fire coming from the building.

“They alerted us, and by the time we arrived there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof,” Michaelis said. “The fire was able to move up into the attic space, and at least half the building was a total loss. ... When a fire starts early in the morning and isn’t seen by people, it gets a pretty good start before we can get to it.”

No injuries were reported during the fire, according to Michaelis, and the cause remains under investigation.