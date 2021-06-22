Fire destroys Bellingham home near Costco nearly 2 years after another blaze on property

A home across the street from the Fred Meyer on Bakerview Road was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t the first time the Bellingham Fire Department has responded to a fire on the property.

Department spokesperson Dustin Michaelis said he was one of the firefighters called to the 1100 block of West Bakerview Road approximately two years ago for a fire that was limited to an RV and a carport on the property.

On Sunday, June 20, though, it was the house that was touched by flames.

Firefighters were called at 4:08 p.m., according to the PulsePoint app. They arrived to find the house “fully involved, with flames coming from the house and roof,” Michaelis told The Bellingham Herald.

Crews were concerned the flames could burn other items on the property, according to Michaelis, and afternoon winds threatened to spread fire to a wooded area east of the home.

“We went into offensive mode immediately,” Michaelis said, adding that there were no injuries or deaths in the fire.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading, though Michaelis said there were a few propane tanks that exploded and a downed, live power line hampered efforts.

The Bellingham Police Department tweeted that it had to close Bakerview between Arctic Avenue and Northwest Drive while fire crews worked the fire.

The cause for the fire has not been determined, Michaelis said.

Bellingham Fire Department crews fight a house fire Sunday afternoon, June 20, in the 1100 block of West Bakerview Road. Bellingham Fire Department Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald