This new national holiday celebrated at Bellingham’s Maritime Heritage Park

Miz Floes and the Jazzy Sol Band perform during the Juneteenth celebration Saturday afternoon, June 19, at Maritime Heritage Park in Bellingham. The Bellingham Herald

About 500 people joined the Juneteenth celebration, marking the end of slavery for Black Americans, Saturday afternoon, June 19, at Maritime Heritage Park in Bellingham.

Miz Floes and the Jazzy Sol Band performed for the crowd that had been encouraged to bring a blanket and a picnic dinner for a program featuring music, dance and speakers.

President Joe Biden signed a bill Thursday, June 17, to make Juneteenth a national holiday and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a measure making Juneteenth a paid state holiday starting in 2022.

It was on June 19, 1865, that the Union Army made it to Texas to tell the last known slaves that the Civil War was over and slavery officially abolished.